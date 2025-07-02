Garrison, Garry



Garry Allen Garrison (1951- 2025) 72 passed away in his home on June 21, in Springfield, Oh. He was born October 30, 1951 in Felicity, Oh to John Edward Garrison and Mary Elizabeth (Grant) Garrison. He leaves behind a daughter Nicole Garrison, and brothers and sisters Clyde Garrison, James Garrison, Ann(Garrison) Brooks, Betty (Garrison) Mack. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Garrison, sisters Alma (Garrison) Elliott, Wilma Jean (Garrison) Webb, Carol Garrison.



Garry was a kind and generous man and enjoyed helping others in his family and community with his strong work ethic. He was a devoted man to his family.



A memorial service will be held on July 5 2025 at 11AM at Second Baptist Church on 615 Wittenberg Ave, in Springfield, Oh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Betty Mack in his memory.



