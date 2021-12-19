GARRETT, Tracey N.



Age 33, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



December 16, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416, with



Pastor Teresa Reed officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

