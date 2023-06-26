Garrett, Theresa

Garrett (Riney), Theresa Elizabeth



Theresa Elizabeth Garrett, 81, of Greenwood, IN passed away on June 22, 2023. Theresa was born on May 24, 1942 to Marcella and David Riney in Springfield, KY. She graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1961.



Theresa is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Ronald Garrett; 3 children Robin (Kevin) Faulkner, Ronald Garrett II, and Suzanne Korfhage; 3 grandchildren Michael (Ashley Maguire) Taylor II, Joshua (Brandi Watts) Taylor, and Jenna (Caleb Perkins) Taylor; 10 great grandchildren; 2 brothers Billy and Mike Riney; and 1 sister Maryanne Fowler.



Theresa is preceded in death by her parents Marcella and David Riney; 3 brothers Davie, Warnie, and Joseph Riney; and 3 sisters Betty Mitchell, Patsy Riney, and Catherine Riney.



Services will be held at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home in Greenwood, IN on Thursday, June 29. The showing will begin at 11am, with the funeral service beginning at 1pm.



