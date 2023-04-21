Garrett, Joan M.



Garrett, Joan M., 93 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield on March 10, 1930 the daughter of Robert and Loretta (Nolan) Jump. Joan was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School, where she was a majorette in the band. She was a caring mother and grandmother, who loved to dance. Joan was very fashionable and loved to put a good outfit together. She was formerly employed at Wren's, Sears photo studio and was a talented apartment manager. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Dr. Steven (Chris) Davis, Shelley (Patrick) Garrity and Scott Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Barbara) Jump; five grandchildren, Kathleen and Joseph Garrity, Luke, Dan (Kady) and Ashley Davis; three great grandchildren, Isla, Niko and Adalena and nephew, Jon (Mimi) Jump. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI.org or OneFifteen Recovery, 6636 Longshore Street, Suite 200, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

