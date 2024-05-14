Garrett, Harold



Harold N. Garrett age 90, of Fairfield Township, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024. He was born on September 19, 1933, to the late Albert and Minerva (nee Richardson) Garrett. Harold is survived by his children, Kim (Donald) Gentry, Randy (the late Mary) Garrett, and Nina Barns; his step children, Sandy, Doug, Carol, Kim, Billy, Tonya, and Vonda; his brother, Andre Garrett. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friend Cindy. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Minerva; his wife, Yvonne Garrett; his granddaughter, Ashley Garrett; his siblings, David, Vernon, Donald, Kenneth, Lewis, Leslie, Oscar, Betty, Juanita, Addy Mae, and Lavilda. A visitation will be held at God's Temple 3600 Millikin Road, Fairfield Township, Ohio, 45011, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



