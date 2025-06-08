Garretson, Tara



Tara Garretson passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, surrounded by family. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 9, 1948, she was known for her quick wit, impeccable style, and open heart. She met her beloved husband, Jack (included in picture), at Taft High School, and over 52 years of marriage, they raised three children-Jenny, John, and Tyler. Tara found deep purpose and joy in motherhood, later welcoming Christy, Monica, and Christoph into the family with the same love. Tara's home was always open, the snack pantry always stocked, and she delighted in being a second mom to many. She built lifelong friendships and was appreciated for both her warmth and wisdom. In retirement, Tara and Jack settled on Marco Island, Florida where they spent peaceful days cruising on their boat and soaking in the sunsets. Tara adored her grandchildren-Leah, Mira, Chloe, Liv, and Luca. Their light and energy brought her endless happiness, especially in the years after Jack's passing. She especially loved showering them with gifts at Christmas and plying them with sweet treats. A private memorial will be held on June 14 on Marco Island where her ashes will be scattered, reuniting her with Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples, honoring Tara's love of animals.



