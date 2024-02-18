Garner, Elizabeth



With heavy hearts, we announce her passing. Affectionately known as Libby, who went in peace with God surrounded by her loved ones. Born on February 9, 1937, she graced this world with her unique blend of kindness, strength, and joy for 87 years before her departure on February 10, 2024. Elizabeth was a nurturer, a beacon of love who left significant imprints on the hearts of many. Elizabeth is survived by her loving son and wife, Timothy Wells and Melissa Kohr, son David Wells, granddaughter Lindsey Hemmelgarn (Craig Hemmelgarn), great grandchildren Parker and Taylor Hemmelgarn, step-son, Rodney Garner, daughter-in-law Ann Garner, and grandson Benjamin Garner. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Garner, daughter Sandra Wells, and two granddaughters, Chelsey Wells and Ellen Garner. A funeral service to honor Elizabeth's life will take place on February 22, 2024. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am, immediately followed by a funeral service at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, and procession to David Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com