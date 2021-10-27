GARLAND, Peggy

GARLAND (Donaldson), Peggy D.



PEGGY D. (DONALDSON) GARLAND, age 65, of Springfield, and formerly of Arizona, passed away on October 24, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her sisters, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 3, 1956, in Springfield, daughter of the late Wayne Donaldson and Norma (Saunders) Donaldson-Swainston. Peg enjoyed scrapbooking and sports of all kinds, especially her Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns! She enjoyed visits to the casino, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She was a 1974 graduate of Northeastern High School and was a member of the North Hampton Lions Club. Peg was well-known for her hand-crafted guardian angel afghans,



donating to those in need of encouragement during their



battles with illnesses. Peg is survived by her loving sisters,



Linda Smith, Kathy Haskins and Janeen Tehan; godchildren, Megan Rutherford and Drew Harris, both of Arizona, along with many nieces, nephews and longtime special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers-in-law, Cecil Smith, Larry Haskins and Mike Tehan. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME. A



celebration of Peg's life will begin at 7:00pm with a



live-stream available on the Littleton and Rue Facebook Page. Peg's family kindly asks that visitors wear a mask while at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Peg's name to The American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



