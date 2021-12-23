GAREY,
Richard and Irene
Heaven gained two
precious souls.
Richard Keith Garey, Aug. 24, 1940 to Dec. 17 2021.
Those who knew and loved him, he was Rich, loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend.
Catherine Irene Garey, May 25, 1942 to Dec. 11, 2021.
For those who knew and loved her, she was Kay, loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend.
They left this earth too soon. Heaven gained 2 angels. They both will be sadly missed by their family and friends. Rich is preceded in death by his father Russell Garey, brother Edward Garey, Joyce Huelsman and Ramona Vosler. Kay is preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Catherine Shank and her brother Wesley Shank. They celebrated 60 loving years together. They leave behind sons Timothy (Cindy) Garey and Michael Garey, grandchildren, Yari and Tori Garey, great-granddaughter Aurora, sister Carol (Richard) Hoerner and
several nieces and nephews. They are now in the hands of the lord. We love and miss you. Viewing is at Dryer Funeral Home, Holly, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2021, 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Dec. 22, 2021, at 9:00am with Pastor Cliff Schroeder officiating. Burial and military honors is at Great Lakes
National Cemetery on Dec. 22, 2021, at 10:30am. Dryer
Funeral Home, www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com.