Gardner, Michael

Michael P. Gardner, age 80, of Kettering passed away on January 5, 2024. He was born in Dayton on March 30, 1943 to the late Paul and Lucille Gardner. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Neal Gardner of Redondo Beach, California. Michael is survived by his siblings, Brian Gardner, Stuart Gardner, Bernadette "Bonnie" (Joseph) Seiser; nephew, Erik (Andrea) Seiser; niece, Melanie (Chris) Seiser-Pagel; great-nephews, Evan Seiser, Nathan Seiser, Brady Seiser; along with many other family and friends. Michael retired from One Lincoln Park after 15 years. He was a very active member of Shepherd's Fold Church of Christ and was well loved by his church family. He was a kind, loving and gentle man. Michael will be forever missed as a glowing light in a dark world. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Shepherd's Fold Church of Christ, 1521 Bauer Ave, Kettering 46520.



