GARCIA, Jesus Amando "Jess"



Aged 88, was called home on December 14, 2021, at 9:21 in the morning at Hospice of



Dayton after a long illness. Jess was a dedicated family man, an avid outdoorsman, an eager golfer and a first-chair trumpet player. He was always the reassuring voice at the other end of the telephone letting you know everything was going to be all right. Jess was born on June 19, 1933, in San Diego, Texas. He attended San Diego public schools, graduating in 1951. He had a brief stint at the University of Texas A&I at Kingsville, Texas, before enlisting with the United States Air Force in 1953. He served as an airborne radio operator with the 28th Air Rescue Squadron at Ramey Air Force Base in Aquadilla, Puerto Rico, for three years and one year at Otis AFB, Massachusetts. After discharge, he married his high school sweetheart Angelina "Angie" Alaniz and then joined Kelley AFB before gaining promotion and moving his family to Dayton, Ohio, in 1969. He served as a Quality Assurance Specialist (Distribution) at Air Force Logistics Command, Wright-Patterson AFB. At his retirement in 1989, he had



advanced to the role of Supervisory Management Specialist. Jess greatly enjoyed his long retirement, doing all the things he wanted to do. Jess is survived by his loving wife Angie, his youngest brother Cesar Alejandro, and his son Rene David Garcia (Erin). He is preceded in death by his father Amando "Amandito" Garcia Jr, his mother Emilia Gonzales Garcia, his brother Rene Amador Garcia, his brother Luis Alfonso



"Poncho" Garcia (Keta), and his daughter Corina Emilia Merker (Michael). Jess' favorite thing to say was "Right Now." "Let's go right now." "I've got to cut the grass right now," etc. Right Now we remember a life well-lived. Right Now we mourn the passing of our husband, father, brother and friend. Head on home, Jess, right now. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church, (1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432).

