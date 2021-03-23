GARBER, Janice



Age 88, of Farmersville, passed away at home on March 20, 2021. Janice was born in Richmond, IN, to the late Roy and Ilo (Beatty) Hollinger, graduated from New Madison High School and was a member of Farmersville United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was an excellent knitter, loved crocheting and taking rides in the country. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Rex Garber in 2018, infant daughter Lora, infant son Tracy, son Mark Garber and her sister Joyce Peters. Janice is survived by her sons Rick (Denise) Garber, Tim (Barb) Garber, her daughter Carol Garber (Michael Williams), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Cheri Fuchs, special friends Millie, Kay, Joanne, Joyce, Julia and numerous extended family members and dear friends. Funeral services will be private, but the family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 10:00-11:00am at the Farmersville United



Methodist, 110 W. Center St., Farmersville, OH 45325. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home,



