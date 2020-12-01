X

GARBER, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries | 12 hours ago

GARBER, Daniel Robert

Age 98 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Springmeade Health Center. Dan had worked for F & M Contractor for 20 years and farmed in the Eaton, Ohio, area for over 25 years. He was also a self-employed cabinet maker and will be remembered as the friendly bagger at Landes Fresh Meats where he worked for several years. Dan was a member of the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. He is survived by his son and daughters-in-law: Carl & Rhonda (Landes) Garber, Leann (Skiles) Garber, sister: Wilma & Marvin Lavy, sisters-in-law: Lois Garber, Janet Balsbaugh, 5 grandchildren and spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, neighbors, and kind friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Virgle "Virg" (Bowser) Garber, parents: Oscar & Della (Denlinger) Garber, son: Dale Garber, sister and brother-in-law: Mabel & Dennis Biser, brothers and sister-in-law: Richard and Wilma Jean Garber, Paul "Pete" Garber, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Ken Miller, Burlin & Marillis Bowser, Hubert Balsbaugh, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mildred and John Balsbaugh and Gladys and Wilbur Rapp. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred

Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Salem District Old German Baptist Brethren Church

(corner of Barnes Rd. & Sweet Potato Ridge Rd.) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

