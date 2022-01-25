Gantner, Margaret

GANTNER (Deem), Margaret June
Age 88 of Miami Township, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born June 18, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Shipley) Deem. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Paul Gantner; daughter, Karen (Gantner) Neely; brothers, Donald Deem and Ted Deem. Margaret is survived by her
husband of nearly 68 years, Albert; daughter, Catherine Booher; sons, Stephen Gantner, Richard Gantner
(Candance Kinzer); grandchildren, Andy, Christina, and
Ashley; and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday,
January 31, 2022, from 10:00 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Please visit
www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel
3940 Kettering Blvd
Kettering, OH
45439