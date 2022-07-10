GANNON, Jr., Loren Sheffield



Age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio.



He was born in Port Huron, Michigan, on May 28th, 1928, to Loren Gannon Sr. and Emilee Gannon. Loren served in the United States Army for over 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He then joined the Coast Guard Auxillary and continued his service by working as a Unit Commander. He graduated from the University of Omaha with his Bachelor's and then from the University of Dayton with his Master's Degree. He used this education to educate others as a Professor of History at the University of Dayton.



Loren was a Christian man, usually attending Harmony Church, and volunteering for their food pantry. He was a great listener, a good friend, and could always make someone smile. He loved boats and enjoyed sailing, especially while drinking good, dry wine, on a sunny day with plenty of wind. He was truly a historian at heart, and he greatly enjoyed both learning and teaching others. He also had a fascination with architecture that surely stemmed from his love for old things, people, and places. He also enjoyed traveling, the perfect adventure to combine all of his favorite things. Loren was a good man to have in a storm, and his strong, caring presence with be deeply missed.



Loren is survived by daughter Diane Hubbell, grandchildren Elisabeth Hubbell and Jason (Ursula) Hubbell, great-granddaughter Shayla Rhodie, as well as many cherished friends and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Loren Gannon Sr. and Emilee Gannon, his wife Virginia Gannon, son Loren Gannon III, and son-in-law Kenneth Hubbell.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 on Friday, July 15th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A graveside service and veterans honors will take place following the visitation on Friday, July 15th, 2022, at 12:30 pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third St. Dayton, Ohio 45428.



You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and upload a picture of Loren at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com