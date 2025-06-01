Gann, Gail

Gann (Rau), Gail Ann



Gail Ann Gann passed away peacefully at home, wrapped in love by her family. She was from Dayton, Ohio, and long time resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband James Franklin Gann Sr.; her parents, Frederick Gale and Helen Josephine (Woeste) Rau; and her brothers, Gary Rau and Ted Rau.



She is survived by her daughter Christine Marie (Gann) King, son-in-law Samuel Patrick King, grandchildren Megan Kerstine Gann, Amelia Grace King, and Geneva Gale King. As well as great-grandchildren Jade Piper Teeters and Kaori Journey Teeters. Her step son James Franklin Gann Jr and his son James Franklin Gann lll. She is also survived by her siblings Greg (Bette) Rau, David Rau, Constance (Mark) Johnson, Barbara (Ron) Maichle, Fred (Jeannie) Rau, and Amy (Gary) Mathes, along with many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Gail lived a life anchored in love, faith, family, and friendship. She was an accomplished business woman from MPH Crane where she was a partner, loved to fish, former CWGA golfer, an excellent cook, and she especially enjoyed crafting with all of the kids. She was a fierce friend to those who were loyal to her, and she treasured the blessings and bonds that came from growing up in a big Catholic family. Her great love for her husband of 36 years led to an adventurous and full life together. Gail's warmth, resilience, and humor will be deeply missed and fondly remembered always.



Per her wishes, a family gathering will be held privately. It is scheduled for June 8th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton, as we are very grateful for their staff.



