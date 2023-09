Gamertsfelder, Linda S.



Age 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away September 11, 2023. Private services will be held for immediate family only. Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, Dayton, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com