Galloway, Robert Irvin "Bob"



Robert Irvin Galloway (Bob) passed away in Phoenix, AZ on November 7, 2024. He is survived by his brother, Everett "Bud" Galloway, Jr. and a sister, Lucy Helen Johnson. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. For a full obituary visit: www.hintonturner.com



