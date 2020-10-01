GALLOWAY, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Galloway, age 75 of Madeira, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 28th, 2020, at his residence. Dick will be missed by his wife, Caren (Barker) Galloway, his sister and brother in law Carol (Galloway) and Paul Lamberger; his brother John; step children Heather Valento, Christopher Wilson and Jeffrey Wilson; and his nine grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Jane (Martin) Galloway and brothers Russell W. Galloway Jr, and Martin (Marty) Galloway. Dick was born April 20, 1945, in Indianapolis, IN. He was a lifelong activist participating in the civil rights protests at the 1968 Democratic Convention; he worked with black street gangs including the Blackstone Rangers, and coached young black gangs to help them improve their communities. He was a youth minister to a congregation in Western Springs, MI. He joined a meditative, communal group called the Order of Mans and subsequently joined the "back to nature" movement, buying a hobby farm in rural West Virginia. Throughout his life he worked to help others, participating in protests through 2018 when he was founding member of the Cincinnati Move to Amend affiliate. His focus was on restoring the power of the Constitution to the People as originally intended. He grew up in Middletown, Ohio, attended Middletown High School and the First Presbyterian Church where his father, Dr. Russell W. Galloway was the senior pastor. He graduated from the College of Wooster and attended the Chicago Theological Seminary. A virtual celebration of Richard's life will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 pm. Details will be available on the Facebook page of Caren Galloway. In lieu of flowers, if you are inclined to send flowers, please make a contribution to any one of the following: Move to Amend: https://www.movetoamend.org/donate, American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/?giftType=hon&giftTypeMonthlyDisplay=0&_ga=2.54993775.572490630.1601304739-1698311597.1601304739, ACLU: https://www.aclu.org/

