GALLOP, Sherry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GALLOP, Sherry Ann

Sherry Ann Gallop, age 70, of Middletown, passed away

Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Charles and Shirley (Peppard) Gallop. She worked at Wilmer Hale Law Office until her

retirement in 2021. Sherry is survived by her only child, Sam

Alexander; sisters, Ruth (Omer) Combs, Kathy (Michael) Patrick, Susan (John) Sutor and

numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Save the

Elephants- Wildlife Conservation Network, 209 Mississippi St., San Francisco, CA 94107, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




