Gallion II, Ronnie E.



Ronnie E. Gallion II, Age 62, Passed away on the morning of July 28, 2024. Ronnie was born December 10, 1961, to Martha (Isaac) and Ronnie Gallion in Ft. Wright, KY. He was known for his quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor. Ronnie was the founder and owner of Gallion Heating and Cooling. Like his father, he was an avid fan of Thoroughbred Horse Racing, having trained horses in his younger years. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie, siblings Rene and Roger. He is succeeded in death by brother Rocky Gallion. Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronnie III(Alexis) Gallion, granddaughter Charlotte Gallion, longtime fiancé Sherry Howard, bonus daughter Sierra Brewer, Mother Martha Adams, siblings, Maria, Nikki, Heidi, Gary, Alicia, Shannon, nephew Tim Mosher and great niece Hannah Mosher, along with many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr. Kettering, OH 45440.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation be made in Ronnie's name to the ASPCA or Humane society, as those were causes that Ronnie frequently donated to, or simply remember great times that were shared with him.



