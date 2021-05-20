journal-news logo
X

GALL, Carole

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GALL, Carole Lynn

78, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born in Belleville, Illinois, on December 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Roy and Frieda (Treffetzs) Heape. She is survived by her children, Blaine (Robin) Carter of Springfield, Craig (Norka) Carter of Rutledge, TN, and Jenny (Brian)

Reddish of Cedarville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Gall and a son, Jeff Carter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top