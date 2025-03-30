Galbraith, Robert Howard "Bob"



age 87, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025. Bob was born July 11, 1937 in San Antonio, TX to the late Frederick and Margaret (Sneed) Galbraith. He attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA for 2 years where he met his future wife, the former Connie Fuller. After graduating from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, he and Connie made Dayton their home. He built a long and varied career with General Motors as a business executive, which took him on adventures around the country and the globe-from London to China, and all across Europe. He left GM in 1998 and retired with Connie to South Carolina where he filled his days with boating, fishing, and enjoying family and friends. After retirement, Bob took on leadership roles as the President of Savannah Lakes Village Association and the Clan Galbraith Association. He especially enjoyed volunteering with the local Power Squadron and teaching marine navigation classes. Bob was a talented musician with a beautiful voice and a great love of jazz. He was a long time member of the Community of Christ Church, and above all, was a devoted family man who cherished every moment with Connie, his children, and grandchildren. Bob was known for his kindness, great sense of humor, his love of sports, and his infinite capacity for storytelling. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert Alan Galbraith, and brother, Gary Galbraith. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 65 years, Connie Fuller Galbraith; children, Susan (Jeffrey Weinstein) Galbraith, Richard Galbraith, Carol Galbraith, and James (Namchi Le) Galbraith; and grandchildren, Andrew, Robbie, Claire, Carrie, Ethan, Rory, and Elliot. Services will be announced at a later time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



