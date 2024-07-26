Gaitawe, Gloria



Gloria Jean Gaitawe, age 77 of Dayton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Thurs, July 18, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Sat, July 27, 2024, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The service will be live streamed via https://www.greaterallendayton.com, YouTube site. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W 3rd St.



