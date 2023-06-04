Gaines, Sandra J. "Sandy"



The family of Sandra Jane (Eshbaugh) Gaines announces the passing of their beloved mother, sister, and grandmother. Sandy passed away on May 27, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton after a year-long battle of an aggressive cancer. She is survived by her son Greg (Judi) Gaines of Kettering; daughter Whitney (Frank) Taverna of Kettering; granddaughters Rachel Gaines of Champaign-Urbana, IL, Laura Gaines of Columbus, and Sofie Taverna of Kettering; and brother Dennis (Susan) Eshbaugh of Columbus. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years William, infant daughter Ginger Nicole, and parents Mark Edison and Winifred Alice (Foust) Eshbaugh. Born on December 2, 1944 in Dayton, Sandy graduated from Colonel White High School, where she was a top student and a member of the "Little Colonels" drill team which performed at halftime of her future husband Bill's football games. Sandy was the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college, choosing The Ohio State University where she received a bachelor's degree in education and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She also studied abroad at The College of the Americas in Mexico. While in college Sandy met the love of her life, Bill, and they married on December 22, 1966. Their son Greg was born the year after, and their daughter Whitney was born in 1977. After graduating from Ohio State, Sandy moved with Bill and Greg to Richmond, KY where she taught and supported the family while Bill finished his degree in education as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University. Sandy pursued and achieved a successful 40-year career as a teacher of middle school and high school social studies, history, and english. She did this while supporting Bill's career as a physical education teacher and football coach, which involved many moves to various locations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida, where she retired from the Orange County School District in 2006. Sandy and Bill returned to Ohio after retirement to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and enjoyed quality time at family gatherings and at many of their grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Sandy also loved animals, particularly dogs, including her beloved shelties Simon and Duchess and cavalier king charles spaniel Baxter and rescue dog Pixie. She volunteered at The Humane Society in both Florida and Georgetown, KY, and instilled that love for animals in her children and grandchildren. Most of all, Sandy was singularly devoted to her family above all else, often sacrificing her own needs for her family's. Her strength, unconditional love, and unwavering support kept her family together during some very difficult times. Sandy is remembered for her beauty on the outside and her beautiful soul within, her sharp wit and intellect, her class and style, her gentleness, and her smile and laugh that could light up the room. Sandy was the perfect wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, and she will be missed more than words can say. The family wishes to give sincere thanks to Sandy's wonderful palliative team who supported her throughout her cancer treatment, Dr. Anna Zivkovich and RN Erica Kain; as well as her inpatient Hospice caregivers, Dr. Rana Patel, RN's Angie, Teri, Kari and Latysha, and PCS' Toni. A private graveside service for Sandy will be held for family and friends. Donations in Sandy's name may be made to The Scott County Humane Society in Georgetown, KY, SICSA in Dayton, OH or Hospice of Dayton.

