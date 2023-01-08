GAINES, Patricia L. "Pat"



Age 71, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Pat was born on September 22, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. She was an Emergency Medical Technician for Enon Emergency Services. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marjorie Thomson; her husband Robert Gaines in September of 1998 and brother, Dave Thomson. Pat is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Scott (Hilari) Gaines, Shawn (Shanda) Gaines; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Carlton) Fowler, Joshua (Alyssa) Gaines, Jake Gaines, Reece Gaines and Tegan Gaines; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Jaxon, Brentley, and Rowan; sister-in-law, Eileen Thomson; brothers, William "Bill" (Sue) Thomson, Steven (Masako) Thomson as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Enon United Methodist Church, 85 Broadway Rd. Enon, Ohio 45323. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choosing in Pat's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the family.

