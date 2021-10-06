GAINES, Jack Michael



Age 78 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. Jack is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn (Jon) Ashurst, Laura (Matthew) Bereda; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael, Joseph (Christa); nine grandchildren, Nicole Ashurst, Lauren Ashurst, Drew Ashurst, Allie Ashurst, Colleen Bereda, Derek Bereda, Ryan Bereda, Carson Gaines, Courtney Gaines. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Jack met Ann Marie in kindergarten, became sweethearts in high school, married happily for 56 years, and raised 4 children and 9 grandchildren who love him very much. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 8 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

