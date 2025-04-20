Gaier (Jordan), Sandra L.



Gaier, Sandra L., 80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Brookdale Buck Creek. Sandra was born January 15, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Hall) Jordan. She retired as the Finance Director for the City of Springfield and was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include one son, Robert Raymond Gaier; two siblings, Ann (Harry) Hughes and Jean (Jerry) Gates; seven nieces and nephews, Linda (Mike) Gause, Mark (Carrie) Spichty, John Spichty, Patrick Spichty, Ryan (Paige) Gates, Deanna (John Clarke) Gates and Ashley (Tony) Nelson; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. in 2020; and a sister, Margaret "Peg" Spichty. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com