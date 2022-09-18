GAEKE, Thomas

GAEKE, Father Thomas M.



Father Thomas M. Gaeke, died 9/13/2022, at Hospice of Dayton, his brother at his side, after a long illness. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry F. Gaeke and Rosemary B. Gaeke of Dayton, and nephew, Jonathan R. Gaeke. He is survived by his brother, Richard F. Gaeke, MD, of Middletown, OH, and nephews, Brian Gaeke (Vanessa) of San Jose, CA and Nick Gaeke (Adrienne) and their children, Liam, Mike and Rosemary of Chicago, IL. Father Tom was a priest with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati since 1974. He was a graduate of Alter High in Kettering, OH, and completed his college and graduate studies at the Athenaeum of Ohio, Mt. St. Mary's Seminary. He was a priest at St. Mary, St Francis and other Catholic parishes in the Dayton and Cincinnati area. Reception of the Body: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St Mary Church, Dayton, followed by the visitation until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St Mary Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati or to the Athenaeum of Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

