Gaeke (Barfoot), Carol Anne



Carol Anne Gaeke, age 82, of Beavercreek , passed away on January 7, 2024. She was born on December 24, 1941, the daughter of the late Wesley and Eleanor Barfoot. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William "Bill" Gaeke. Carol is survived by her loving sons, Delbert Corn, Jr. and Chris (Caitlin Gillespie) Corn; grandchildren, David Corn, Devin Corn, Kennadee Corn and Mavis Corn; brother, Robert (Alice) Barfoot; niece and nephew, Eleanor and Richard; her Gaeke family; and many other loving family and friends. She retired from South Community Inc., where she was an Administrative Assistant for over 34 years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and board games with her friends at Trinity at Fairwood Apartments. She also loved cooking for others and taking care of those in need. Carol had a very positive outlook on life, always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone. She adored time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Celebration of her Life will begin at 3:00pm. To share a memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



