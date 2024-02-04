Gabbard, Ronald

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Gabbard, Ronald "Ron"

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Gabbard, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed member of his community. Ronald peacefully entered eternal rest on January 31st, 2024. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation Tuesday February 6th from 5-7pm to honor and pay their respects to this extraordinary man. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday February 7th at 10:30am at Routsong Funeral home Centerville (81 N Main Street) For complete remembrance please visit www. Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Zellner, Deborah
2
Lough, Walter
3
Lilly, Frank
4
Lord, Donna
5
Heath, Phyllis
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top