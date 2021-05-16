<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GABBARD, Nelson J.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 97, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Family will greet friends 10:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, May 18, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.</font><br/>