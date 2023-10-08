Gabbard, Louis "Lou"



age 86, of Kettering, OH, passed away October 1, 2023. "Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay awhile, touch our hearts, and we are never the same." Lou was such a man. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on November 24, 2023 at 1:00 with visitation preceding from 12:00-1:00 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A livestream of the Celebration will be available for those unable to attend via Routsong's YouTube channel. Private family burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lou's memory to the Kettering Education Foundation. Donations can be mailed to: Lucy Baker, Donor Services, The Dayton Foundation; 1401 S Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com.



