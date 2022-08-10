GABBARD, Harlan E. "Eck"



Harlan E. "Eck" Gabbard, age 84, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born July 18, 1938, in Red Lion, OH, to the late John and Marie Gabbard. He retired after 36 years of employment from Armco Steel in Middletown. He enjoyed camping, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Sandy. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Gabbard of Eaton; son Jeff A. (Lisa) Gabbard of Camden; daughter Julie Kuhn of Eaton; son Jody Gabbard of Eaton; daughter Joni (Steve) Clawson of South Solon, OH; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Dan (Phyllis) Gabbard of West Elton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH (due to construction, please use the Park Avenue or West Side entrance). A funeral service for Harlan will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 13, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



