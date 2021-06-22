GABBARD, Donna

journal-news logo
Passed away peacefully, at Mercy South Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio, on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Donna was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 7, 1956, to Earl and Nina Smith. She graduated from Madison High School. Donna married her husband Earl Gabbard on March 21, 1975. Her hobbies

included crafting and gardening. Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Earl Gabbard; her daughter, Chasity (Dan) Tinsman; her son, Travis (Tara) Gabbard; her sister, Patty (Glenn) Hibbard; her brother, Merle Smith, Elmer Smith and Junior (Pam) Smith; her sister-in-law, Naomi (Jim) Cody; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kristy Miller; and her sisters, Barb Turner and Brenda Clemons. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave,

Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM.

Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

