Furnas, Jennie

Furnas (Potter), Jennie M.



Jennie M. (Potter) Furnas, age 84 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023. She had worked as a teacher for Brookville Schools, New Lebanon Schools, Washington Local Schools, Trotwood Madison Schools and later retired from Dayton Public Schools. Jennie was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She was formerly active with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Pilot International and volunteered for and donated to Brookville F.I.S.H. Jennie enjoyed traveling, knitting, gardening, and collecting Santa's, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She will forever be remembered for her love and her willingness to give to others. She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Rollin Furnas, sons: Kevin (Terrie) Furnas, Brent (Nicole Kiefer) Furnas, grandchildren: Morgan, Dallas (Mikaela), Parker and Lacey, other close relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: David and Lela (Hurtt) Potter, infant son: Mark Furnas and sisters: Nettie Heiwig and JoAnn Lechman. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pilot International. To view the service for Jennie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral