Funderburg, Wilda Ilene "Toots"



Wilda "Toots" Biser Funderburg 97 of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away in her home surrounded by family, Monday April 28, 2025. She was born September 3, 1927, in Phillipi, West Virginia, The daughter of late Alvin and Inez Biser. She is survived by her children, Linda (John) Christensen, Chris (Sandy) Funderburg; grandchildren, Janet (Brian) Cammack, Cindy (Marc) Sharpnack; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Nolan, Noah & Nia; brother, Norman (Marilyn) Biser and sister, Doris Deeter; Oodles & Oodles of nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, H. Melvin Funderburg; sisters Linda Honeyman & Ethyl Osweiler; brothers Willard, Ralph, Denzel, Dewey, Gene and brothers & sisters in law. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 5, 2025, at 2:00pm at New Carlisle Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





