Fulmer, Katherine Ann "Kathy"



Katherine (Kathy) Ann Fulmer, age 75, went to be with our Lord on July 24, 2025. She passed peacefully in Hamilton, Ohio, where she had lived for the past 13 years near her youngest daughter, Carla. Kathy was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her warmth, strength, and unwavering love for her family. Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Warren Fulmer; her mother, Edna Mary Emery (Ferringer); her brothers Robert J. Black, Anthony (Tony) Fulmer, Robert (Bo) Fulmer, and Charles Theodore Fulmer; and her sister, Mary Jean Sprohar. She is survived by her brothers Floyd Warren Fulmer, Jr., William Dennis Fulmer, Ricky Tucker, and Charles Tucker; her sisters C. Jane McCracken and Margaret Joanne Di Elsi; and her two daughters, Christine Ann Pierce (husband Wayne Elwin) and Carla Marie McAlevy (partner Deanne Ormes). She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: granddaughters Catelin Rae Pierce, Madelin Rose Pierce, and Brielle Reed Pierce; and grandson Evan Michael McAlevy. Her beloved dog, Pretzel, now finds a home with Carla and Deanne, continuing to bring comfort to the family. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Rd., Meadville, PA. A luncheon will follow the service. The committal will take place at 5:00 PM at Huber Cemetery on Dutch Hill Road.



