FULLER, Michaela Marie "Mikki"



Michaela Marie "Mikki" Fuller, 73 of Kettering, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 18, 2023. Mikki was born April 15, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Robert Lowell and Nancye Francis (Larkin) Fuller. Mikki leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Joy Fuller, Robert (Deborah) Fuller; nieces Kimberly (Ian) Snyder, Kelly Fuller. Also surviving are great-nephews Cole and Caden, grand-niece Taylor (Dylan) Bagwell, great-great-niece Ella. She was a graduate of Fairmont East High School class of 1968 and received an AAS in accounting from Miami Jacobs College. Mikki retired from Miami Valley Hospital where she was in financial services after 40+ years of dedicated service. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and was an avid Dayton Gems Fan. The family will gather at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, 45420, Thursday, December 7, 2023 starting at 3:00 pm, followed by a memorial services at 4:00 pm. To leave a message or share a special memory of Mikki with her family please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com