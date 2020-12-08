X

FULLER, DIANE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FULLER (Schmitt), Diane M.

Born March 16, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vera Schmitt. She is survived by several cousins. Graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of

Music. She passed her love of music teaching many children piano, organ and voice lessons from her home and as Choir Director at church. She loved teaching, gardening, traveling, anything orange and owls. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Diane's favorite charity, Alzheimer's Association. A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 11:30 AM Thursday, December 10. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

