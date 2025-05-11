Fugate, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann (Goff) Fugate age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on May 8, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1937, to Austin and Mildred Goff.



Shirley found joy in the simple pleasures of life-spending time with her family, tending to her flower beds, and traveling with her husband Joe. She especially cherished moments spent doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church, and active in the Wesleyan Circle.



Survived by the love of her life, husband of 68 years Joseph Fugate; son Tony Fugate; daughters Tracy Furderer and Melissa (Darren) Current; son-in-law Rex Johnson; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.



Preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Johnson; parents; sister and brother; father and mother-in-law; and brothers and sisters-in-law.



Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30, with memorial service immediately following at 11:30 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45501 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with Pastor Benjamin Webster officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to care givers and Hospice of Dayton for their unwavering care and companionship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinsons Foundation, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Hospice of Dayton or American Heart Association.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





