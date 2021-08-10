FUGATE, Melissa G.



Age 48 of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Dayton. She was born



August 5, 1972, in Dayton to Gail (Billian) Rowland and Jerry Denham.



Melissa is survived by her parents, Gail and Michael



Rowland; sons, Jacob Denham and Cory Fugate; aunt, Ginger Bolser; uncle, Randal Billian; and several other relatives and friends.



Melissa was a loving and vivacious person. She was an avid reader, and was devoted to her dog, Sox. In her younger days, Melissa had been a competitive roller figure skater with



organizations in Fairborn, Cincinnati, and Kettering.



Melissa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald and Annie Billian; and paternal grandmother, Mary Taylor.



Memorial services are pending. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home – Beavercreek, OH.



Tax deductible memorial donations may be made in her name to the Dayton Metro Library Foundation, or to SICSA in lieu of flowers.



