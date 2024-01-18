Fudge, Gail

Fudge (Garland), Gail Elaine



Gail Elaine (Garland) Fudge, age 85 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Gail retired from DESC with over 20 years of service. She never met a stranger and loved talking with people. She attended Ginghamsburg Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #707 and V.F.W. Post 5434. Gail loved spending time with her family, but also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, sending horoscopes to 26 people everyday, singing, and playing the piano. She is survived by her children: Terri Maruca, Randy (Evelyn) Fudge, Darla Horn, Kelly (Brendan) Flynn, Christine Fudge, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister: Karen (Meredith) Goldie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband: David Fudge, parents: Harold Russell and Mildred (Oster) Garland, sisters: Rita Garland, Carol Andrews, brother: William "Bill" Garland, son-in-law: Mark Maruca Sr. and great grandson: Lincoln Asher Fudge. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Twin Valley Cemetery near Gratis. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Cure Starts Now (DIPG). To view the service for Gail and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



