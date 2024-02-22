Fryman, Sheilah Marie



was a force of nature taken from us far too soon on February 10, after a lung cancer diagnosis. A wife, a mother, a friend, a cleaning fanatic, a sunbathing goddess, her loss is immeasurable and the world is darker without her. Her hair was never out of place, and her lips stayed coated in the shiniest lip gloss imaginable. Kenra Mousse should've sponsored her, and she did 90% of her shopping at Walgreens, bragging about her coupons. She was the kindest woman in the world, but also took no nonsense and helped so many people and animals find their way in life. Her loss leaves behind her husband, John Fryman, and daughter, Miranda Fryman, and too many more will miss her to even begin to name. Her celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 25 at Little York Tavern in Vandalia, Ohio from 1-5 PM. Please come celebrate her with us and share stories and memories. Come ready to laugh and drink and probably cry, but not too much. She wouldn't like that. She would probably hate that I published this and paid $13 per line. (Sorry mom, they don't haggle here.) We love you forever. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



