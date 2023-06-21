Fryman, Lisa K.
Age 66, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born to the late Darold and Juanita Whitmer on April 7, 1957, in Wilmington, Ohio. Lisa graduated from Waynesville High School in 1975 and worked retail management until retirement last year. Lisa is survived by the love of her life William (Willy) Fryman. She and Willy married May 5th, 1984. Lisa is also survived by brothers Darold (Barb) Whitmer, Eric (Jan) Whitmer. Very special nephews: Brandon (Jimi), Ben, Stephen (Kendell) Whitmer and Michael (Nicole) Weaver. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5-7pm on Saturday, June 24th at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral