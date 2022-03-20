FRY, Dorothy M.



Age 92, passed away on March 15, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Dorothy was born April 1, 1929, to the late R. Heimer and



Regina A. (Hildebrand) Hoover in Adams County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from New Oxford, Pennsylvania High School, Temple University School of Nursing, and Temple



University School for Nurse



Anesthetists. She worked in Savannah, Georgia, Grant



Hospital in Columbus, Mercy Medical Center for Mercy



Anesthesiologists for 13 years, and at Children's Pediatric



Anesthesiologist Association in Dayton for 6 years. She



married the love of her life Rev. George Fry in 1953. They had four sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Beryl and Erlene, husband, George, and son, Gregg. Survivors



include sons; Todd, Keith, and Jay (Fara), daughter-in-law, Cathy, and grandchildren; Parker and Persephone. She attended Hillside Ave. Church of God for 30 years. She loved her church and friends there. She also enjoyed her pets,



including Mindy. Funeral services will be private, per



Dorothy's request. She will be laid to rest next to her loving George at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville, Ohio. A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Hillside Ave. Church of God,



Springfield.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ericksen and his staff, and the staff of the Springfield Regional Medical Center. and



Ohio's Hospice for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice in Dorothy's honor.



Arrangements in the care of the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



