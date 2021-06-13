journal-news logo
FROST, Larry

FROST, Larry Coleman

63, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 27, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Robert Coleman Frost and Norma Jean (Barnes) Estep. Larry had been employed at TACH Industries. Survivors include his sister; Debera Shaw, his brother; Robert E. Frost, step-siblings; Kenneth Lee Estep (Jeanie), Charles Estep, Raymond Estep and Marion "Duke" Estep and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister;

Linda Gillispie, two brothers; Mike Frost and Randy Frost, his parents and his stepfather; Charles Estep. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will

follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


