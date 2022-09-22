FRONISTA, Irene Teresa Koetter



Age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 19, 2022. Irene was born December 24, 1932. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St Charles Borromeo at 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. The family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave., 45429 on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4-7 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Fronista family.

