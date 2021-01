FRONCZAK (Valle), Evelyn Margaret



Evelyn Margaret (Valle) Fronczak, age 91, of Columbus, died January 15, 2021, at Wooded Glen in Springfield. She is survived by son, Wayne (Felicia Young) Fronczak of Troy and daughter, Valerie (David Regan) Fronczak of Columbus. For more details and to send an online condolence please visit



