Frizell, Georgianna "Georgie"



Georgianna Frizell, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away surrounded by love on May 12th, at the age of 102. She is survived by her daughter, Jeaninne (Casey) Chaffin, her grandchildren, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Frizell, and their sons James and Paul. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 16, from 11am-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), with funeral service to immediately follow. Georgianna will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. For full tribute and condolences, visit www.routsong.com



